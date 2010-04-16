FCC to Launch Wide-Ranging NOI on Media Ownership Regs

Look for the FCC soon to launch a wide-ranging notice of

inquiry (NOI) on media ownership regulations.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski signaled as much in a Senate

Commerce Committee hearing Thursday (April 15), and sources confirm the

proposed inquiry is currently being vetted by the FCC commissioners.

The NOI is described as broad and extensive--a 35-page

document--that tees up different ways to measure ownership, including by

looking at how the FCC has dealt with diversity and competition and localism in

the past.

It also notes that there are separate localism, diversity

and future of journalism proceedings going on at the same time, said a source,

and instructs commenters in those proceedings that if they file in this

proceeding "make the connection to ownership structure."

The inquiry is part of the FCC's congressionally-mandated

quadrennial review of its ownership regulations. "At this point, it looks

like they have asked lots and lots of questions from lots and lots of

perspectives," said an FCC source who has read parts of the document.

"What I have read so far is reasonably neutral and balanced."