FCC Joins Worldwide Privacy Enforcement Network

The FCC said Tuesday (Oct. 28) that it has joined the Global Privacy Enforcement Network (GPEN), whose members include some 50 data protection authorities.

The network collaborates on cross-border privacy enforcement actions. The FCC joins the Federal Trade Commission in representing U.S. interests in GPEN.

“We live in an interconnected world where threats to consumer privacy and data security often require the cooperation of numerous law enforcement agencies around the world,” said Travis LeBlanc, chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, in announcing the FCC's participation in the network. “Every day Americans continue to have their personal data compromised by attacks from beyond our borders – like phone scams operated by identity thieves based thousands of miles away. If we are to detect, disrupt, and dismantle these persistent global privacy assaults, it is critical that we work closely with our international partners abroad, as well as our federal, state, and local partners here at home.”

