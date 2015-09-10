FCC IT Issues Persist

Turns out a number of FCC staffers were telecommuting Thursday (Sept. 10) as the FCC continued to deal with IT issues, including Web access and unreliable phones, according to FCC sources.

At press time the FCC's Web site was no longer showing a red bar with an advisory about the incomplete status of the Web site, suggesting progress toward a conclusion of the IT upgrade begun last week, but multiple sources were working from home citing persistent issues.

The FCC launched the upgrade Sept. 2 and said it planned to be back up by Sept. 8. Some cabling issues delayed the return of some of the

systems until Sept. 10, the FCC said Sept. 8. At the time, the FCC signaled it expected 8 a.m. on Thursday to be the time for an all systems go for those systems and databases, but that was not the case.

While the electronic comment filing system (ECFS) and EDOCS document system were back up as of Sept. 8, some other systems were not.

An FCC spokesperson was checking out the status of the IT upgrade at press time. The commission has extended some filing deadlines until Friday, Sept. 11, citing the upgrade.