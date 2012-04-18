FCC Issues Tip Sheet on Internet Security

The FCC may not have been able to take action against Google for collecting data from unsecured Wi-Fi nets, but it is trying to make sure consumers are forewarned and forearmed.



The commission put out a tip sheet Tuesday, April 17, with suggestions on how to better secure data in the proliferating wireless broadband hotspots, including from cable operators providing value added to their wired customers.

"Consumers should be aware of whether they are using a secure (encrypted) or unsecure (unencrypted) network, and should be especially cautious about using unsecured networks -- whether those networks are in their homes or in public spaces - to send sensitive information. "



The FCCs' tips include turning on encryption, activating router firewalls, changing default passwords, only sending and receiving info over fully encrypted sites, and use an encrypted virtual private network, or VPN.