FCC Issues License To Massage Data

The FCC has launched its new online License View tool, which

provides snapshots of the FCC's licensing process, including numerical

breakouts and pie charts.

The tool is part of the FCC's Data Innovation Initiative to reformits data collection and dissemination process in line with an Obama

administration goal of making government information accessible and useable

online.

The FCC lists over three million licenses, with two million

currently active, and provides info on "the number of different licenses

across services, the number of licenses owned by particular entities, and how

many licenses are up for renewal in the future."

The information is in five databases and three forms, HTML pages,

raw data and API's (application programming interfaces), which will allow the

data to be re-used in various ways.

According to the new portal, the information

comes with a number of caveats, including that it "has not been relied

upon by the Commission to analyze the competitive marketplace or assessing the

spectrum holdings of service providers in any particular geographic area."

According to the data, Sprint Nextel is tops among commonly held

licenses with 45,840, followed by Clearwire with 12,832, AT&T with 8,808

and Verizon with 8,073. As an industry, broadcasters hold 30,390, plus about as

many more for support services like relays and studio-to-transmitter links.