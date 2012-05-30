FCC Issues Cable Pricing Survey

A random sampling of cable operators will be receiving

survey forms from the FCC and have until July 27 to supply cable service and

equipment pricing information.

The FCC is required by the 1992 Cable Act to publish an

average rate for service and equipment. In addition, the FCC collects data on

the number of channels offered in each service, what advanced services,

including Internet access, are available, and whether there is a so-called

"family tier" offered.

The survey actually includes two random samples, one of

operators where the FCC has granted effective competition petitions -- meaning

basic rates have been deregulated -- and a sample of other communities where

such petitions have not been granted. The Cable Act also requires the FCC to

compare the rates in each group.

In addition to being published in aggregate form, the

information is also subject to FOIA requests, so the FCC advises operators that

if they want to keep it confidential, they need to ask for it in writing and

need to explain why it is necessary.