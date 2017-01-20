FCC Issues 18th Video Competition Report

The FCC quietly released its 18th annual report on the state of video competition this week. As with previous reports, it does not draw conclusions about how competitive the marketplace is or isn't but instead provides a compendium of data, in context, about the state of various video services. Among its observations are that the most significant change in the online video delivery (OVD) marketplace was Dish's Sling TV and that, in the broadcast TV space, digital broadcasting was allowing TV stations to provide improved service.

The data is for 2015, so the snapshot is already yellowing measured in digital years. It has only been seven and a half months since the 17th report, which was released in May, but getting it out the door closes the loop on the latest report before a new administration arrives. Similarly to the 17th report, and for only the second time in its history, the 18th report was issued by the Media Bureau on delegated authority rather than voted on by the commissioners, something that did not sit well with the Republican commissioners who take over the majority Jan. 20.

Back in May, when they did not get a chance to vote, commissioners Ajit Pai and Michael O'Rielly said in a joint statement: "Who’s afraid of a Commission vote," they asked. "Charged by Congress in 1992 with the duty to provide an annual report on the status of competition in the market for the delivery of video programming, the Commission, for the first time, punts this responsibility to the Media Bureau instead of bringing the proposed report to the Commissioners for a vote, as has occurred 16 times in the past."

While the data is the data, how the FCC presents it does provide some insight. For example, the 18th report points out that people who want to view multiple online video streams are going to need higher broadband speeds, the boosting of which was one of FCC chairman Tom Wheeler's policy priorities.

Here are some of the talking points from the executive summary.