FCC Investigating PatternOf CALM Act Complaints

Viewers have lodged almost 20,000 complaints about loud commercials since

the FCC began implementing the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act last December. The number

has been decreasing of late, which

was cause for some celebration on Capitol

Hill, but the commission may have

found a problematic issue.

As the FCC recently informed Congress,

commission officials are still

reviewing more than half of those

complaints, having found at least one

potential pattern to them—a pattern being

the threshold for FCC action, including possible

fines—while opening up an investigation into a possible

bad actor, which the agency has not identified.

The CALM Act is the law that puts the responsibility

for making sure that commercials are not appreciably

louder—not that anyone appreciates it—than

the programming that surrounds them exclusively in

the hands of broadcasters and cable operators.

The FCC made cable operators responsible for the

volume of both national and local ads as well as promos,

while stations are responsible for the national

network and syndicated ads, as well as promos and

local ads both on broadcast and on the signals they

deliver to cable operators. So if an operator

delivers a TV station ad that violates

the act, the broadcaster is responsible.

But even though the FCC report outlined

those concerns, it was generally

upbeat about the state of commercial

loudness, a good mood that carried over

to the congressional authors of the bill.

The Shouts Have Quieted



Complaints about loud commercials have quieted

since the FCC started implementing the CALM Act,

which prompted the coauthors of the legislation to

mark the improvement. The FCC’s quarterly report

on the law found that complaints were down 53%

from the previous reporting period, to 3,501.

“I’m very pleased that the loudness standards set

in place by the CALM Act are working,” said Anna

Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Communications

Subcommittee and the bill’s coauthor.

“Loud commercials have long been an unnecessary

annoyance in the daily lives of Americans and

have consistently ranked among the top consumer

complaints to the FCC,” added Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

(D-R.I.). “I was glad to work with Rep. Eshoo

to pass a law to address this problem, and I’m

pleased to see that the number of FCC complaints

has steadily declined since the law took effect.”

It has only been a year since the FCC began implementing

the CALM Act, but it is already proposing to

make broadcasters and cable operators adopt a new

standard for monitoring commercials.

In a notice of proposed rulemaking released in the

waning hours of Mignon Clyburn’s acting chairmanship,

the FCC suggested what it said was a minor

rule change to the law, an improved loudness measurement

algorithm it said could lead to even quieter

commercials by closing an electronic loophole

of sorts. “The Act anticipated and made mandatory

any successor document so that the standard could

keep pace with changing technology, affording the

commission no discretion,” the FCC said.

The FCC earlier this month put the new successor

document out for public comment for 45 days, given

that it may require a hardware or software upgrade.

The algorithm appears to be designed to keep advertisers

from using silence to offset excessive loudness in

calculating the average volume of a commercial.

The FCC wants to hear from folks who have

bought equipment that will be hard to upgrade and

from smaller TV stations and multichannel video

programming distributors that may find it a hardship

and need more time.

In the meantime, stations and MVPDs can adhere

to the old standard, or the FCC will waive the old

standard if they want to move to the new standard

as soon as possible.

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel supported

the move but added that in her view, this is really

only step one.

“We build on what has come before by adopting a

rulemaking designed to make sure that as technology

evolves, our policies remain up-to-date,” she said.

But she pointed out that there have been almost

20,000 commercial loudness complaints.

“By any measure, that is a lot,” Rosenworcel

said. “Viewers are—quite literally—reaching out to

us and asking us to take action. That is why I support

the request made by Rep. Anna Eshoo and Sen.

Sheldon Whitehouse to issue quarterly reports that

identify patterns of CALM Act noncompliance. I believe

this will not only facilitate enforcement of our

rules—it could help us put this irritating, persistent

problem to rest.”

The FCC adopted rules implementing the act in

December 2011, but the industry did not have to

come into compliance for a year.