FCC Holding Aug. 13 Channel-Sharing Webinar

The FCC is holding a channel-sharing webinar Thursday from 3-4 p.m. to brief potential incentive auction participants on that option. It could also have wider applications since the FCC is proposing allowing for channel sharing outside the auction.

One of the options for stations giving up spectrum in the auction is to strike a deal to share spectrum with another station. It would retain its license and must-carry rights. The FCC has also proposed allowing stations to strike sharing deals outside of the auction context.

The webinar, hosted by the Media Bureau and the Incentive Auction Task Force, was originally scheduled for June 22 but later rescheduled for this week.

Topics up for discussion include "revised channel sharing rules, FCC channel sharing agreement requirements, the bidding process for licensees interested in channel sharing, and the post-auction licensing process," according to the commission.

Participants can submit questions during the webinar to @learnfcc.gov.

To participate:

1. Go to: https://fccevents.webex.com/fccevents/onstage/g.php?MTID=e4052e7079427e4...

2. Enter your name and email address

3. Enter the meeting password: fcc123

4. Click "Join"