FCC to Hold Public Forum on Comcast-NBCU

Updated 1:32 PM ET, 6/3/2010

As expected, the FCC announced June 3 that it will hold a 7-hour

public forum (1-8 p.m.) on the proposed Comcast-NBC Universal merger on

July 13 at the Northwestern University Law School in Chicago.

There

will be two panels followed by a two-hour block for questions from the

public.

No official word on who will attend, but as B&C

reported Wednesday, Democratic Commissioners Michael Copps and Mignon

Clyburn are both planning to attend, according to FCC sources.

Media

advocacy group Free Press was pleased with the announcemnt but still

wants full-fledged hearings, which assume attendance by all five

commissioners.

"We are pleased that the Commission will be

hosting

a public workshop on the Comcast-NBC merger, and that Commissioners

Clyburn and Copps are expected to attend," said Free Press Policy

Counsel Corie Wright. "However, given the proposed merger's likely

impact on consumers and our media landscape, a hearing that includes all

five FCC commissioners is key."

Deal critics, including Free

Press, have been pushing the commission to hold a field hearing or

hearings on the deal. So had Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and

Commissioner Copps.While it is being billed as a workshop/public

forum rather than a hearing (which all the commissioners would be

expected to attend), the public will get a chance to weigh in. Chicago

was the pick in part, said one FCC source, because Comcast has a major

presence and NBC has an O&O station. There may be other forums, said

that source.

The House

Judiciary Committee has scheduled a field hearing of its own on thedeal for June 7 in L.A. Waters is expected to attend that hearing,

which is being presided over by Committee Chairman John Conyers

(D-Mich.), according to a committee source.

Free Press has

advocated for FCC field hearings in markets most affected by the merger

-- like Chicago -- and has pushed for commissioners' participation at

those hearings.