FCC To Hold Cybersecurity Expo
The FCC will do its part to put a spotlight on a secure Internet during National Cyber Security Awareness Month, which is October.
The commission announced that it will hold a cybersecurity tech demonstration and expo in the FCC meeting room Oct. 28.
The idea is to give consumers information on how to protect their information while using personal devices that connect to the net, according to the commission.
