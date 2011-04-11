FCC to Hill: Imperative To Seize Spectrum-Freeing Opportunity

Julius Knapp, chief of the FCC's Office of Engineering &

Technology, says the nation must "seize every opportunity to free up

spectrum for mobile broadband."

That is according to a copy of his prepared testimony for an

April 12 hearing on spectrum issues in the House Communications Subcommittee.

The hearing is scheduled for about the same time that another Julius, FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski, is expected to be telling a crowd of thousands

of broadcasters at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in

Las Vegas how that effort can be a win-win for broadband and broadcasting.

According to a copy of Knapp's prepared testimony, he plans

to tell the legislators the FCC supports ensuring a "healthy and

robust" broadcasting industry. He says the incentive auctions that

Congress will need to approve before broadcasters can be compensating for

giving up spectrum will be voluntary and will not come at broadcasters' expense.

But the FCC's definition of voluntary includes limiting the number of stations

that would have to switch frequencies, and to "limit" loss of

service.

The imperative in the FCC's seizure of the moment, if not

the spectrum (the FCC says it remains a "voluntary" plan, is the

spectrum "crunch," and Knapp counted the ways the FCC loves

broadband, punctuated with loads of stats on app use and tablet

and smartphone sales and online shopping. One example: downloaded mobile

apps exploded from 300 million in 2009 to 15 billion in 2010. Then there were

the pubic interest uses for broadband of remote healthcare monitoring, energy, education,

entertainment and more.

"While realignment of some broadcast stations will be

necessary to ensure efficient use of the spectrum freed up in an incentive

auction," the FCC concedes, "our proposal seeks to limit the number

of stations that would need to switch frequencies as part of the realignment

process." To some broadcaster that "need" already sounds like

involuntary, but the FCC points out that even though they move frequencies,

they can maintain the same dial position and would get paid for their troubles.

"For those that do [need to switch], we would work to

limit any loss of service to over-the-air television

viewers and would fully reimburse them for any costs associated with

relocating," says Knapp. "No stations would be required to move from

the UHF band to the VHF band unless they freely chose to do so in exchange for

a share of the auction proceeds," he added. That has been a concern of

broadcasters given that the VHF band is not as effective for DTV

transmissions as UHF, though the FCC has promised to try to improve VHF

reception.

The FCC plan is also prefaced on the confidence that enough

broadcasters will be willing to take them money and move or share so that no

one will be required to move. Last week, a group of economists calling for

incentive auctions suggested that they thought in a marketplace negotiation,

there would be some price point at which broadcasters would be willing to sell

out, so that from an economic standpoint it would wind up being voluntary.

And while Knapp talks up broadcasting toward the end of his

prepared remarks, the top half is all mobile broadband, which he says probably

the most vital sector to the growth of the economy and jobs.

He also asserts that the FCC has completed a baseline

spectrum inventory, including "how non-Federal spectrum is currently being

used. But broadcasters want more. In an interview with B&C, National

Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith "respectfully

suggested" [he is a former Senator] that the FCC's baseline inventory is

insufficient, and what was needed was "an in-depth understanding of who

has spectrum and what they're using it for."

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has said he supported

exploring ways to conduct a more exhaustive inventory, but suggested drilling

down on use might not be the way to go.

In a letter to Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of

the House Communications Subcommittee Genachowski

said he supported her suggestion of exploring ways to "more

exhaustively" inventory spectrum, including use, but said measuring actual

use was not necessary to identify "primary opportunities for unleashing

additional commercial spectrum." He also said the FCC faced the challenge

of determining whether a use study was worth the tens of millions of dollars

and several years it would take to complete.