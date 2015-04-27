FCC Helps Assess Nepal Communications Needs

The FCC is lending a hand in the earthquake communications recovery effort, according to an FCC source speaking on background.

An FCC spokesperson had no comment, but the source said that the FCC is part of an interagency task force created Saturday and led by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) after the earthquake hit, causing thousands of deaths and injuries, including avalanches on Mt. Everest.

In addition, in conjunction with the State Department, the FCC is seeking info on the condition of communications networks in the country and has offered spectrum management and other assistance.

