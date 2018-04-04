FCC: Hardware Problems With Website
The FCC is having some website issues.
According to a note on the site that says "some FCC.gov applications are currently unavailable," citing a hardware rather than software issue.
According to an FCC source, the applications impacted include "IBFS, CDBS, EDOCS Query, DIRS," in total about a dozen internal-and external-facing apps.
If past is prologue if there are any issues with deadlines for FCC filings, they would almost certainly be given extra time.
UPDATE: An FCC spokesperson said late Wednesday (April 4): "All applications and databases are up and working no."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.