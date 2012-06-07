FCC Grilled Over USF Reform Impact On Telecom In Native Lands

The

FCC came under some fire Thursday in a Senate committee for the impact of

Universal Service Fund reforms on carriers serving Native lands, which are

being implemented beginning July 1.

Those reforms include phasing out some legacy

phone support as the FCC migrates to wired and wireless broadband, legacy

support smaller carriers have been using to secure long-term loans made by

another government agency, the Agricultural Department's Rural Utilities

service (RUS).

Senate Indian Affairs Committee Chair Daniel

Kahikina Akaka (D-Hawaii) said Thursday that the FCC's Universal Service

reforms have "disproportionate and potentially dangerous" impacts on

Native communities.

That came in a hearing Thursday on Universal

Service Fund Reform: Ensuring a Sustainable and Connected Future for Native

Communities.

Various legislators weighed in with their

concerns that the reforms would cut off $600,000 in annual support to some

companies supplying communications services in high-cost Native areas as the

FCC migrates support from phone to broadband. He suggested that could actually

be a setback for Native American Broadband Connectivity.

That point was seconded by Sen. Lisa Murkowski

(R-Alaska), who said she recognized, as did most legislators, that the USF fund

needed reforming. But she also said that the need to address waste and fraud

should not have the unintended consequence of hurting the people reforms were

meant to help.

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn came to the

FCC's defense. She told the committee that the reforms "will make a

significant dent in the digital divide." She also pointed out that there

was a waiver process in place "for those carriers who cannot adjust

to the reforms." She also pointed to the FCC's Office of Native Affairs,

which is helping with the transition.

Among Akaka's concerns was that the FCC's

reduction in USF funding could cause some telecom companies to default on Rural

Utilities Service loans, which depend on USF funds for repayments.

RUS Administrator and

former FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein said the vast majority of RUS loans depended on USF

funding. He used the analogy of building a big, expensive house by taking out a

mortgage rather than building it with additions paycheck to paycheck.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said he had sent

letter to chairman about taking into account the impact of reform on telecom

providers before implementing them, making the point that he was still waiting

for an answer.

Barrasso asked whether some of the FCC

regression analysis data underlying the USF changes was flawed, as prepared

testimony in a second hearing panel alleged. Clyburn said that if there is

erroneous data, the FCC would make the "necessary modifications."

Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) pushed the point,

asking for any comment on those allegations. Clyburn said the FCC's process had

been one of the most open and engaged, and that it was triaged.

"Ultimately, she said, the goal was that everyone would be served.

Sen. Udall also said some of the witnesses on

the second panel alleged there had not been enough outreach from the FCC to

Native tribes.

Clyburn said that more resources would always

be welcome. She said the FCC's Office of Native Affairs and Policy had had more

than 250 meetings. "There has been engagement." Not everyone is going

to be happy with the pace of change, she said, but that USF had to be put on a

"sustainable path." Clyburn said she was not going to support a flash

cut, and that the FCC did not have a flash cut.

Sen. Murkowski said there were concerns that

that waiver process is costly and difficult. She also said "It seems clear

that there are data errors that need to be followed up with." She thanked

Clyburn for the open door policy, but said that is not giving smaller telecoms

much comfort.

She asked how much Alaska telcos would lose due

to reform, and asked how the companies were expected to sustain their business.

Clyburn said that only two Alaska carriers' high-cost

support was capped by the reforms.

Clyburn said she would look into suggestions

that the Navajo Nation could be excluded from FCC mobility funding because it

was considered to already have 3G service. Sen. Udall brought up the issue and

said he would be surprised since some areas of the nation don't even have cell

phone service.

The cost of the waivers was an issue at the

hearing. In response to question from Akaka, Clyburn said Clyburn said the

application cost is $8,000, though she was not ruling out other costs. She

called it a streamlined process and the fee "not inconsistent" with

other filing fees.

Sen. Murkowski said that she had heard from

companies that the actual cost could be as much as $180,000. Clyburn said there

was no requirement to hire outside consultants.

Clyburn's bottom line was that the transition

would not be easy, or comfortable for everyone, but would ultimately be an

effective and efficient process for getting broadband to unserved areas,

including tribal lands.