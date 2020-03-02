FCC Grants WRNN-TV's Market Mod Petition

If at first you don't succeed...

The FCC has granted the market modification petition of WRNN-TV New Rochelle, N.Y.

The FCC's Media Bureau said Monday (March 2) that WRNN's market now includes all of the New York DMA, which means the Altice system serving Suffolk (N.Y.), Essex (N.J.), Hudson (N.J.), Monmouth (N.J.), Ocean (N.J.), and Union (N.J.) counties.

The commission back in January rejected the petition, but said that was because the station had not submitted the requisite support material. The FCC dismissed the petition without prejudice, which means it could be refiled, and even encouraged WRNN to get that documentation together and resubmit, which it did.

The petition was unopposed.

WRNN used to be licensed to Kingston, N.Y., but gave up spectrum in the broadcast incentive auction and struck a channel-sharing deal with WWOR-TV Secaucus, after which it started broadcasting from One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan and changed its community of license to New Rochelle.