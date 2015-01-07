FCC Grants Waiver for Bloomberg TV Positioning
The FCC's Media Bureau has granted Bloomberg a waiver, to allow Comcast to place Bloomberg TV adjacent to Comcast-owned CNBC but outside of so-called "news neighborhoods."
The waiver was unopposed, and supported by Comcast.
As a condition of the NBCU deal, the FCC required Comcast to carry all independent news and business channels adjacent to other news channels in its systems. After a long battle between Comcast and Bloomberg over what constituted a neighborhood and just what Comcast's obligations were under the condition, the FCC clarified the definition.
