FCC Grants TWC Effective Competition Requests

The FCC has agreed to deregulate basic cable

rates in a dozen markets in Ohio and California where Time Warner

Cable has demonstrated effective competition.

The

FCC said TWC had met the threshold showing of competition from satellite

operators Dish and DirecTV, including that at least half the households in each

market could receive the competing services and at least 15% of the households

in the market subscribed to other than the dominant service.

The

FCC presumes a market is not competitive until an MVPD can demonstrate that it

is.

The

systems are in Bradbury, Calif., and 11 Ohio franchise areas.