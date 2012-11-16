FCC Grants Tribune Waivers

The FCC Media Bureau has granted Tribune a permanent waiver

of the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rule in Chicago and temporary

waivers in four other markets: New York, Los Angeles, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale and

Hartford-New Haven, though Tribune had sought permanent waivers.





The temporary waivers are for one year, after which the

company can apply for new waivers.





The move, along with the FCC's expected denial of a separate

petition to review the permanent waiver in Chicago, clears the way for the

transfer of the station licenses and the emergence of the company from

bankruptcy.





The commission also granted Tribune a failing station waiver

in Hartford, a satellite waiver in Indianapolis, and pointed specifically to

easing the company out of bankruptcy in the order granting the waivers. In

fact, it said it granted the temporary waivers "to facilitate an orderly

disposition of these assets from bankruptcy."





The FCC was essentially extending the permanent and

temporary waivers it granted in 2007 to allow the sale of the company and

its station licenses to the Zell Group.





The waivers allow for the continued common ownership of:





KTLA(TV) Los Angeles and the LA Times;



WPIX(TV) New York and Newsday;



WSFL(TV) Miami and the Fort Lauderdale

South Florida Sun-Sentinel;



WGN-TV and WGN(AM) Chicago and The

Chicago Tribune; and



WTIC-TV, Hartford, Connecticut; WCCT-TV Waterbury, Connecticut, and the Hartford Courant.





In denying making the temporary waivers permanent, the FCC

said there was a "heavy burden for a party requesting a permanent

waiver," and Tribune's arguments did not clear that hurdle. Among the

FCC's reasons: Tribune knew the combos were noncompliant when it acquired the

properties and it did not demonstrate changed circumstances that should compel

"a different result."





But the FCC also pointed out that Tribune can reapply for

permanent waivers "if" the FCC adopts new ownership rules, which it

is expected to do soon. The chairman has proposed loosening the newspaper/broadcast

cross-ownership rules in the top 20 TV markets, which would mean that the

combos in New York, LA and Miami-Fort Lauderdale, all

in the top 20, would be presumptively in the public interest, while

Hartford at market No. 30 could have a tougher time.





As B&C/Multichannel News reported, the bureau

said it would deal with the petitions to deny the Chicago permanent waiver in a

separate item. The chairman has circulated an item effectively denying those

petitions, according to sources familiar with the item. The petitioners, which

included the Teamsters and public activist groups, had argued the waiver

decision should be held in abeyance until their reconsideration petition was

resolved, but the FCC disagreed. "Tribune must accept the risk that the

Commission or court could reverse the Commission's grant of the applications."





The court, perhaps, but the chairman almost certainly has

the votes on his proposal to deny those petitions, even if they had to come

from the two Republicans on the panel.





"I am pleased that the long-standing Tribune matter is

moving forward," said commissioner Robert McDowell. "The Media Bureau

is correct to refresh Tribune's waivers of the obsolete newspaper/broadcast

cross ownership ban."





McDowell put in a plug for scrapping the ban entirely and,

in the interim, for granting temporary, not permanent waivers.





"The outdated ban itself should be eliminated because

the record indicates that it is likely undermining the public interest on

several levels," he said in a statement. "Furthermore, the ban is

more than likely an unconstitutional limitation on speech by restricting

speakers' access only to those platforms favored by the government. If this

encroachment on First Amendment rights ever made sense in 1975 when it was

codified, it no longer does in the face of today's highly competitive, dynamic

and fragmented media market place. Accordingly, no rules should exist to

which waivers need to be granted. In that spirit, while such rules still reside

on our books, the Commission should grant waivers permanently and not in

miniscule one-year segments that require speakers to crawl back to the government

for permission to speak."





Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai was happy with the

decision, though he said agreed the bureau should have given Tribune permanent

waivers in all markets given the state of the newspapers and their willingness

to continue to publish them. He also signaled he thought the commission would

likely adopt the quadrennial media ownership rule review order circulated by

the chairman Nov. 14. That order would loosen the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership

rules to allow for combos in the top 20 markets, or at least make them

presumptively in the public interest and put the onus on critics to prove they

were not.





"While my preference would have been for the Media

Bureau to grant the Tribune Company permanent waivers from the newspaper/broadcast

cross-ownership rule in the New York, Los Angeles, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, and

Hartford-New Haven markets," he said in a statement, "I am

nonetheless pleased with today's Order, he said. "It facilitates the

company's exit from bankruptcy, grants Tribune a permanent waiver in the

Chicago market, and allows the company to maintain its newspaper/broadcast

combinations in the four other markets so that they may be examined under the

new rule we are likely to adopt later this year. Given the financial conditions

confronting the newspaper industry, we should be applauding companies that

continue to operate daily newspapers rather than saddling them with artificial

and outdated regulatory burdens."