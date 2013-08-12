FCC Grants Tivo Waiver From Analog Tuner Mandate

The FCC said Monday it

will allow Tivo to sell more digital-only devices.

The commissioner

granted the company a waiver, which was unopposed, of the FCC's analog tuner

requirement.

TiVo had argued that

having to include an analog tuner in its set-tops increased power consumption

and price to little net consumer effect. The FCC agreed, saying that it would

help TiVo provide consumers a more competitive retail alternative to cable-leased

devices--the FCC has for years been trying to increase retail competition to

cable set-tops.

In addition, there

is already a TV set analog tuner mandate still in place, which means any set a

TiVo is connected to can display analog broadcast or cable channels, the FCC

pointed out in granting the waiver.

The waiver is

conditioned on TiVo clearly informing consumers of the limitations of the

box--that it cannot receive analog broadcast or cable channels, or in some

cases broadcast channels period.

The FCC back in 2011

granted TiVo a waiver of the all-channel tuner mandate for its Premiere Elite

product line of digital-only tuners on the same grounds and with the same

consumer info requirement. In February 2014, TiVo asked for the waiver for

other DVRs as well. It pointed out that cable set-tops are not required to have

analog tuners, that all full-power broadcasters only braodcast in analog, and

that the broadcasters still broadcasting in analog--some low power and

translator/booster stations--would have to discontinue those by Sept. 1, 2015 at any rate.

TiVo also argued the

waiver would help further the FCC's policy of promoting device compatibility

since its DVRs are compatible with digital cable service.

"We find good

cause to grant TiVo's request for waiver subject to TiVo's continued commitment

to consumer education about the capabilities and limitations of TiVo's

devices," said the Media Bureau in granting the waiver. "Waiving the

analog tuner requirements will have a de minimis effect on consumers because

the television sets to which TiVo's products connect are required under Commission

rules to have analog tuners that TiVo customers can use to receive any analog

broadcast or cable channels that they wish to receive."