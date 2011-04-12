FCC Grants Saleof ACME Stations, DeniesTWC Petitions

The FCC has approved the sale of two ACME stations in Wisconsin

and Ohio to LIN

and to an owner whose station is being run by LIN.

The FCC April 8 approved the sale of CW affiliates

WCWF(DT) Green Bay-Appleton, Wis.,

and WBDT(DT), Dayton, Ohio,

to LIN. The first to LIN

under a failing station waiver--LIN has

already been operating it under a shared services agreement--and the second to WBDT

Television, LLC, which LIN has also been

running under a shared services agreement and where LIN

already own WDTN.

TWC had argued, in part, that the deals should not go

through because the resulting duopoly and combination of ownership and

management would give LIN too much leverage

in retrans agreements, since LIN had

signaled it planned to combine retrans negotiations for the paired

stations. In addition, WCWF and WBDT had previously been must-carry

stations.

The FCC concluded that WCWF had met the FCC definition

of failing station, and that bargaining collectively for the

station's retrans payments did not violate FCC rules. It also concluded

that the WBDT sale broke no FCC rules, and that TWC's claims of

potential harm from the combined negotiation as speculative. "Despite its

claims to the contrary, it is apparent that TWC's real concern is its

desire for reformation of the must-carry and retransmission consent

process."

Time Warner Cable, along with others, have petitioned the

FCC to change its rules and forbid such negotiations, but the FCC pointed out

that it has yet to act on the petition and the issue needs to be resolved

there.

"There is no legal basis to impose the constraints that TWC proposes

on the stations in their retransmission consent negotiations in the context of

this proceeding.