FCC Grants Noncom Waivers for Sandy Fundraising

The FCC says it has granted two waiver requests to allow

noncommercial stations to raise funds for Superstorm Sandy relief, and wants to

make sure other stations who may want to follow suit know the procedures for

applying for those waivers.

Under FCC rules, noncoms cannot raise money for anything but

their own station, but the FCC has made exceptions in the case of national disasters

like Hurricanes Andrew and Katrina and the 9/11 attacks.

TV stations should submit an email request to Barbara Kreisman. Radio stations

should contact Peter Doyle and Michael Wagner.

The request should include: "the proposed duration of

the fundraising effort; the organization(s) to which funds will be donated; and

whether the fundraiser will be part of the licensee's regularly scheduled

pledge drive or fundraising effort."