FCC Grants Noncom Waivers for Sandy Fundraising
The FCC says it has granted two waiver requests to allow
noncommercial stations to raise funds for Superstorm Sandy relief, and wants to
make sure other stations who may want to follow suit know the procedures for
applying for those waivers.
Under FCC rules, noncoms cannot raise money for anything but
their own station, but the FCC has made exceptions in the case of national disasters
like Hurricanes Andrew and Katrina and the 9/11 attacks.
TV stations should submit an email request to Barbara Kreisman. Radio stations
should contact Peter Doyle and Michael Wagner.
The request should include: "the proposed duration of
the fundraising effort; the organization(s) to which funds will be donated; and
whether the fundraiser will be part of the licensee's regularly scheduled
pledge drive or fundraising effort."
