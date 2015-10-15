FCC Grants AWS-3 Licenses

The FCC Thursday announced it had granted a bunch more license applications from winners of wireless spectrum in the ASW-3 auction. That is the one that raised enough money--$41,329,673,325--to relieve pressure on the broadcast incentive auction to pay for a number of projects including an emergency communications systems for first responders and some R&D.

The FCC accepted 30 applications and had granted eleven applications April 8, then two more Aug. 24.

It was not immediately clear whether the grants represented the balance of outstanding applications, but that appeared to be the case given the number of applications listed.

Their grant means they have all been paid for in full, and the FCC said there had been no petitions to deny any of the licenses.