FCC Given Four Years to Inventory Spectrum

It looks like broadcasters could get more breathing room

from the specter of government spectrum band-clearing for mobile broadband.

The House Energy & Commerce Committee Wednesday (March

10) passed the spectrum inventory bill by voice vote with an amendment that

lengthens from two to four years the time in which the FCC and the National

Telecommunications & Information Administration are required to make

recommendations to Congress about spectrum reallocation or sharing. As amended,

it also puts more emphasis on looking beyond the broadcast band to other

spectrum.

H.R. 3125, the Radio Spectrum Inventory Act, requires the

FCC and the National Telecommunications & Information Administration to

conduct an inventory of how spectrum is being used, by whom and how

efficiently.

House Communications & Internet Subcommittee Chairman

Rep. Rick Boucher, who co-sponsored the bill, said the new four-year time frame

was "in recognition that the agencies simply need time in order to perform

the complex evaluations that will undermine these evaluations."

The bill as originally introduced would have provided for a

wider spectrum inventory beyond 225 MHz-3.7 GHz only if its benefits justified

the extra cost. As amended, the FCC and NTIA would have to explain why the

benefit would outweigh the cost.

Boucher has said he expects the FCC to wait until that

inventory is completed to take any steps to reclaim spectrum from broadcasters,

which FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has signaled will be part of the national

broadband plan.

The bill was also amended to give the National Security

Council a consultative role on determining what inventory information should

not be made public due to national security, and to recognize the importance of

spectrum for military uses. The latter

is consistent with predictions that it could be tough to reclaim spectrum from

the military. That came after a letter from the Obama administration to the

committee this week with concerns about protecting sensitive information.

It would also allow agency heads to decide that disclosures

about private spectrum holders could be withheld.

Also passed by voice vote was a companion bill, HR 3019,

which requires the NTIA to come up with a transition plan for future spectrum

band-clearing auctions. That follows problems with government users failing to

clear out in a timely fashion after the government had collected billions from

private users for the spectrum.

The markup also included passage of a bill to allow the FCC

to prohibit caller ID spoofing, in which callers mask their numbers or appear

to be calling from another number.

The spectrum bills, which Energy & Commerce Committee

Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) said are among the most important coming out

of the committee this year, now head to the floor for a vote.