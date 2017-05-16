FCC to Give Older Americans Communications Primer

The FCC has released the agenda for its upcoming webinar to help older Americans navigate a host of broadband, video and telecom issues.

The May 22 one-hour tour, hosted by the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, will try to hit a lot of points, including telemedicine, scams, consumer alerts, robocalls, issues for the deaf and vision-impaired and broadband engagement.

An archived version of the webinar will be available for perusing after the fact at here.

The webinar is in honor of Older Americans Month. During the event, participants can tweet their questions at #FCCLive or email them to livequestions@fcc.gov.