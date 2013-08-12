FCC Getting Rid of UHF (Fee) Discount

The FCC has already decided to get rid of

one UHF discount. That is according to its just-released order on new

regulatory fees--the annual fees it charges licensees. The commission has not

decided how to treat IPTV, but says starting in 2014 it will be IPTV and cable

in the same regulatory fee category.

The said that

starting in 2014, it will charge UHFs and VHFs the same regulatory fees, rather

than charing UHF's less, as it has been doing.

The FCC has also

proposed getting rid of the 50% discount UHF stations got in counting their

viewers towards the FCC's 39% ownership cap. In both cases the change is meant

to reflect the fact that in the digital age, UHF signals are better than VHF's,

which used to be the gold standard in the analog era.

According to the

order, low power, Class A, and translator/booster stations still broadcasting

in both analog and digital will only have to pay one regulatory fee.

Also starting in

2014, the FCC will collect regulatory fees from Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)

licensees and will put cable television and IPTV in the same category. It

decided not to include DBS providers in that category "at this time."

Also starting in

2014, all regulatory fees will have to be paid electronically, and the FCC will

push to get its money sooner from scofflaws. "[B]eginning in FY 2014,

unpaid regulatory fees will be transferred for collection to the U.S.

Department of the Treasury at the end of the payment period rather than 180

days thereafter."

The FCC is

recalculating the number of full-time employees (FTEs) assigned to regulating

different services, but will put a cap of 7.5% on any increased fee that

results from that calculation, though that is only a temporary step as it

reforms its regulatory fee program more broadly, which it will tee up in a

Second Notice of Further Proposed Rulemaking it says will be out shortly.