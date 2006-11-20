The FCC Gets Mugged

We told you a while back about the "FCC FU" coffee mugs—and T-shirts and more—being offered by some of the top Hollywood ad talent taking aim at the FCC’s indecency crackdown. But the programming side has gotten in on the "mug the FCC" brandwagon.

The Center for Creative Voices in Media, whose creative voices include

Steven Bochco, Vin

Di Bona (both targets of indecency complaints), Diane English and Tom Fontana, is telling the commission off on coffee cups and cotton T’s in no uncertain terms.

A surf of its "free-speech" store at cafepress.com/creativevoices turned up, among others, the "What the FCC happened to free speech?" mug, coaster and mousepad; the "What Price Free $peech" green T-shirt; and the "Murdoch: It’s Australian for Monopoly, Mate" T-shirt (the Center is also fighting media consolidation with a vengeance).

Center President Jonathan Rintels says," We’re not trying to take it too seriously, and we don’t think they are, either. We’re trying to have a bit of fun."

One strong seller is the women’s "WARNING: do not remove without permission of the FCC" tank top.

Rintels says the firm has received several orders from an unlikely group: FCC staffers.