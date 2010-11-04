FCC Gets More Input on Hulu

The FCC continues to look at online program

delivery in the context of the Comcast/NBCU merger.

According to a filing with the FCC, an attorney

for Hulu met with a member of the FCC's General Counsel's office to

follow-up on questions raised by the FCC in an Oct. 13 meeting about quality

about of service and content protection of online video distribution.

That Oct. 13 meeting, about the relationship of

"linear and online content licensing and distribution" was itself a

follow-up to a Sept. 21 meeting on the same subject at the request of the

commission.

Hulu is part-owned by NBCU, and Comcast in a

meeting with FCC staffers in August reiterated that it has "no

intention" of changing NBC's decision to make some of its content

available for free on Hulu, and "expects" that the NBC programming

now available on the site will not migrate elsewhere, though it also advised

that given the changing marketplace, it would be "unwise to set in stone

any plans with respect to putting content online in any particular

fashion."

In a letter to FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski last month, The American Cable Association, DirecTV and

DISH said the commission needed to take Fox's blocking of content on Hulu

into account when considering the proposed merger.

"If FOX, an entity with no affiliation to a distribution platform,

was willing to deny certain viewers access to its online content in order to

gain a negotiating advantage, a vertically integrated Comcast/NBCU would have

an even greater incentive and ability to take similar action," they

argued.