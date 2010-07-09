FCC Gets Earful on Ownership Studies

The FCC

has gotten some outside guidance on new studies to commission as it

conducts its quadrennial review of media ownership rules per congressional

directive (July 7 was the deadline for filing those suggestions), including

that it look at the impact of joint operating and shared services agreements on

the retransmission consent process.

The

American Cable Association wants the commission to study the impact on

retransmission consent negotiations. It argues that allowing broadcasters to

negotiate rights for more than one station in a market (via duopolies, shared

services agreements or local marketing agreements) "reduces competition

among local TV stations and erodes the quality and quantity of the programming

offered by these stations."

The FCCsaid last month it was commissioning nine studies on a variety of topics, but also asked for suggestions on others.

Free

Press, in a massive data drop that included examples of numerous previous

studies, suggested that those studies were similar to the ones done in the 2006

review and that "it is unclear how useful these previous studies were to

informing the commission's ownership review." Free Press complained

about the 2006 studies, citing what they saw as flawed methodology and

inadequate data.

As for

Free Press' recommendations for further studies, it was on the same page with

ACA, saying the FCC should look at the impact of the joint agreements, as well

as news sharing, on the quality of news in a market.

Also

calling for studies of the joint operating agreements were Common Cause, the

United Church of Christ, Prometheus Radio Project, the Media Alliance, the

National Organization for Women, National Hispanic Media Coalition, Communications

Workers of America and the Benton Foundation.

The FCC

arguably already should be teeing up those issues in two studies it has said it

is conducting on "Quantity of local television news and public affairs

programming provided as a function of local market structure" and

"Quantity of radio news and public affairs programming provided and

audience for radio news programming as a function of local market

structure."

The FCC

will have to get the study process moving if it wants to get the ownership

review done by year's end, as has been the plan.

Specifically,

the FCC is looking at five rules: the local TV ownership rule, the local radio

ownership rule, the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rule, the radio/TV

cross-ownership rule, and the dual-network rule. It issued a notice of inquiry

(NOI) May 25 launching the review process, including an open call for study

proposals.

Studies

for recent reviews under former chairmen came under fire from congressional

Democrats and commission Democrats--Commissioner Michael Copps and former

commissioner Jonathan Adelstein--for being used to support already-drawn

conclusions, and for how the winning bidders were chosen. The commission source

said this time around the commission is "leaning toward" a committee

of four or five members who would go through the top bids. There will be a

peer review of the studies.