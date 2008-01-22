FCC General Counsel Feder Out; Berry, Pai Promoted

Sam Feder is out as Federal Communications Commission general counsel.

FCC chairman Kevin Martin announced Tuesday that Matthew Berry was named new general counsel, with Ajit Pai, associate general counsel, succeeding Berry as deputy general counsel.

No mention was made of Feder in the announcement, and an FCC spokesman had no comment on when he had left the agency or why.

Before joining the FCC, Berry was assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice. Pai is also a former staffer of the DOJ’s Office of Legal Policy.