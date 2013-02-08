FCC Gears Up to Monitor/Aid Communications in Blizzard

Only days after a two-part hearing in New York and New

Jersey on communications failures during Superstorm Sandy, the FCC was revving

up to monitor and provide assistance to communications providers as a new storm

bore down on New England.

According to an FCC official, the FCC's action plan includes

the following:

Chairman Julius Genachowski and the Public Safety &

Homeland Security Bureau are reaching out to other government entities and

communications carriers to lay the groundwork for a response.

The FCC's network operations center is staffed 24/7 and the

FCC will issue a public notice later today providing contact information to

stakeholders.

The FCC will team with FEMA and others to monitor the impact

on communications networks and be ready to respond. That could include special

temporary authority to provide or restore service, which will enable

broadcasters to stay on the air with info or first responders to use spectrum

for recovery and relief.

If necessary, the FCC can activate its Disaster Information

Reporting System (DIRS) to help assess outages and support restoration.

Consumers who want tips on how to communicate during an

emergency can prepare now and check out the FCC's tip sheet here.