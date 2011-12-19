FCC Gearing Up for IP-Delivered World

The FCC appears to be gearing up for the transition from traditional to IP deliver of network content, with two over-the-top-centric staffers named to top posts in the last couple of days.

In addition to naming VoIP pioneer Henning Schulzrinne chief technology officer on Monday, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski on Friday named Sean Lev (CQ) as deputy general counsel and special advisor to the chairman on the policy implications of the transition to IP networks.

Lev comes from the Department of Energy, where he was acting general counsel and deputy general counsel for environment and nuclear programs. Lev is a former partner at Kellogg, Huber, Hanson, and is a one-time clerk for Judge Patricia Wald of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Since the FCC has been touting broadband as the likely future of video delivery, it will need to come to terms with the regulatory framework for things like online carriage and access. It is already having to deal with online accessibility issues, teeing up for January -- under a congressional mandate-- the rules for applying captioning to video that originated on TV and is now being delivered over the 'net.