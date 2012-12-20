FCC Funds Lifeline Broadband Adoption Test Bed

The FCC has tapped 14 telecoms for a pilot broadband

adoption program using savings from its reform of the Lifeline program.

The reform of the Lifeline phone subsidy program yielded $214

million in 2012, the FCC announced, $14 million over its projection of $200

million. It was part of a broader FCC effort to both reform that program and

migrate that and other phone subsidies to broadband.

The FCC said that $214 million savings came from a variety

of sources, but it covered virtually all the new pilot program with savings

from a single link-up subsidy. It said that by eliminating "unnecessary

bounties" for new sign-ups, the link-up expenditures went from $14 million

to under $200,000.

And in the cutting waste fraud and abuse department, the FCC

said that requiring proof of income eligibility, subsidies dropped by $40

million in a single month and that it had cut over a million duplicates from

its subscriber roles, or about $128 million in savings.

That $14 million in bonus bucks will go toward the pilot

project, which will both provide data on how Lifeline funds can be used to

boost broadband adoption among low-income consumers, as well as provide 75,000

unserved residents of 21 states and Puerto Rico access to broadband, at least

for a year.

The money will fund a mix of wireless and wireline broadband

projects that will run for 18 months including set-up and data collection. The

companies must provide subsidized service for at least a year.

The 14 telecoms are: