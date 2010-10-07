FCC, FTC to Unveil Net Cetera Community Outreach Toolkit

The Chairs of the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission are getting together Friday to

unveil a child online safety outreach kit and cyber security tips.

That is according to both agencies. FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and FTC Chair Jon Leibowitz will outline

the Net Cetera Community Outreach Toolkit at the National Press Club in Washington.

Genachowski will

also launch the FCC's online privacy and security tips web pages, part

of its broader consumer education effort. October is

National Cybersecurity

Awareness Month.

The FTC has been holding roundtable discussions on how to protect privacy in a digital world, and has

sought comment on how and if it should modify its enforcement of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act

(COPPA).

The FTC has signaled it will likely propose "providing teens both a greater understanding of how their data is used and

a greater ability to control such data," according to Jessica Rich, deputy director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on "Protecting Youth in an Online World."



The Press

Club event was organized by Common Sense Media--CEO James Steyer will be

on hand. Common Sense promotes parental control and online and on-air education. Genachowski is a founding board member

of the organization.