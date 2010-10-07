FCC, FTC to Unveil Net Cetera Community Outreach Toolkit
The Chairs of the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission are getting together Friday to
unveil a child online safety outreach kit and cyber security tips.
That is according to both agencies. FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and FTC Chair Jon Leibowitz will outline
the Net Cetera Community Outreach Toolkit at the National Press Club in Washington.
Genachowski will
also launch the FCC's online privacy and security tips web pages, part
of its broader consumer education effort. October is
National Cybersecurity
Awareness Month.
The FTC has been holding roundtable discussions on how to protect privacy in a digital world, and has
sought comment on how and if it should modify its enforcement of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act
(COPPA).
The FTC has signaled it will likely propose "providing teens both a greater understanding of how their data is used and
a greater ability to control such data," according to Jessica Rich, deputy director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on "Protecting Youth in an Online World."
The Press
Club event was organized by Common Sense Media--CEO James Steyer will be
on hand. Common Sense promotes parental control and online and on-air education. Genachowski is a founding board member
of the organization.
