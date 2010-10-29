FCC Freezes LPTV, Translator Applications in Rural Areas

The FCC's

Media Bureau Thursday issued a freeze, effetive immediately, on

applications for new digital low-power TV stations and translator

stations in rural areas while it determine how it will

have to reconfigure the TV band to make room for wireless broadband.

Translators

are low-power stations that retransmit the signals of full-powers to

areas that can't get a clear signal, often due to distance or terrain.

It could be a

while before applications are accepted again. The FCC said that only

after it finished its broadband rulemaking proceedings will it

"consider" a date for lifting a freeze.

The FCC

began accepting applications in August 2009, but after the National

Broadband Plan was released in March 2009, the FCC launched an effort to

find 500 MHz of spectrum for wireless broadband,

including getting 120 MHz from broadcasters, which will likely require

"repacking" of full-power TV stations into a smaller spectrum allotment.

So as not to

have to deal with the extra moving piece of applications for new

low-power stations in that band, the FCC will put that process on hold,

as well as applications for major changes to existing LPTVs

and translators.

The FCC

plans to launch its spectrum-reclamation rulemaking proposals at its

Nov. 30 public meeting, including making the VHF spectrum more

attractive so broadcasters won't mind being "repacked" to

those lower channels that are not as conducive to DTV reception as UHF

channels, something a reversal of the beachfront status of the VHF

vs. UHF during the analog era.