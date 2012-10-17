FCC Frees Up More Spectrum for Wireless Broadband

The FCC Wednesday continued its push to free up spectrum for

broadband, voting to revise its rules for use of the mostly fallow 2.3 GHz

wireless communications services (WCS) band along the lines of an agreement

between AT&T Inc. and Sirius XM that will allow the company to offer LTE

service, essentially freeing up 30 MHz more of spectrum for wireless broadband.

The move allows AT&T to use the spectrum adjacent to XM

Sirius' Digital Audio Services Radio Service, while protecting against

interference to that service.

The FCC attempted, but was unable, to permit similar

flexible use of satellite spectrum for terrestrial wireless broadband with its proposed

waiver to LightSquared, but was unable to resolve interference issues with

adjacent spectrum used for GPS.

In this case, AT&T and Sirius XM are in agreement

interference issues can be resolved and the FCC rule adjustment includes

conditions for identifying/resolving harmful interference.

Of the 30 MHz being freed up for broadband use, 20 MHz will

be for wireless and another 10 MHz for fixed broadband in the short term and possibility

mobile down the road, as it were, but that 10 MHz will provide a buffer.

"CTIA is pleased that Chairman Genachowski and the

Commissioners are taking steps to facilitate the deployment of mobile broadband

services in the Wireless Communications Service band," said Chris

Guttman-McCabe, VP of regulatory affairs, CTIA. "Freeing up underutilized

spectrum is a critical component in the effort to meet the rapidly-escalating

demand for mobile broadband services. Whether through removing regulatory

barriers or clearing underutilized spectrum in bands that can be used for

mobile services, delivering additional spectrum for mobile broadband allows the

U.S. wireless industry to invest billions of dollars every year and deploy

world-leading networks, resulting in significant economic benefits for U.S.

consumers and businesses."

The FCC continues to try to free up spectrum through more

flexible uses as it pursues the parallel track of reclaiming spectrum from

broadcasters to open up even more real estate for mobile broadband.

"Secondary markets are a powerful way to address demand

and improve the efficient use of spectrum," FCC commissioner Jessica

Rosenworcel said of the decision to adjust the rules, which was 5-0.