FCC Forms Intra-Agency Spectrum Task Force

The FCC has created an intra-agency spectrum task force

to promote its goal of reclaiming spectrum for wireless broadband.

The task force will include the chiefs of the Enforcement,

International, Media, and Public Safety and Homeland Security bureaus, and the

Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis.

It will be headed by Julius Knapp, chief of the Office of

Engineering Technology and Ruth Milkman, chief of the Wireless

Telecommunications Bureau.

Among other things, the task force will coordinate long-term

spectrum planning and implementing recommendations in the national broadband

plan that, among other things, anticipates reclaiming 120 MHZ of spectrum from

broadcasters within five years.

But if a bill in Congress passes as expected, the commission

will also have to do a thorough inventory of spectrum availability and use it

as part of its plan, something the task force is also likely to have to be

involved with.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has also pledged to include

stakeholders in the process. He told broadcasters at the National Association

of Broadcasters convention earlier this month that he planned to convene an engineers'

forum, "which will enlist broadcast, mobile and other engineers to address

concrete technical issues raised by the plan and help develop the best path

forward."

There has been no announcement yet about the formation

of that group.