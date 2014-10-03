FCC Fines Marriott For Disabling WiFi Hot Spots

The FCC said Friday that Marriott had admitted its employees improperly blocked mobile hot spots and has agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve an FCC investigation.

According to the FCC, Marriott intentionally blocked WiFi networks of consumers in its conference facilities at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville in violation of the law.

Marriott employees used a monitoring system to identify and prevent individuals from connecting to the 'net via their own WiFi nets, while charging consumers, businesses and exhibitors up to $1,000 per device to access Marriott's own WiFi network.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.