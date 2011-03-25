FCC Fines Fox $4,000 Over 2006 Video News Release

Dismissing First

Amendment and other arguments, the FCC Friday proposed fining Fox's KMSP-TV

Minneapolis $4,000 for failing to identify a video news release it used in a

June 2006 news story.

The FCC said that the

station should have identified the GM VNR, in a story about new cars, and that

failure to do so violated its sponsorship violation rules.

While Fox did not

dispute that it had aired the VNR, it objected to the whole inquiry as an

encroachment on its editorial discretion, which in this case was that

no ID was required since Fox said that the station did not get

or receive any consideration in exchange for the VNR and that using

it was no different than using a press release, which the FCC has recognized

does not necessarily require disclosure.

FCC rules require

disclosure when anything is broadcast in exchange for "valuable consideration,"

but has interpreted that in the recent past as meaning that the VNR itself

can be that valuable consideration being provided to the station (it takes the

place of a story or segment that would have to be staffed and produced).

The commission also

advised licensees back in 2005 - during controversy over the Bush

administration use of VNR's to push its agenda - that the FCC rules

"generally require them to clearly disclose the nature, source and

sponsorship of program matter that they air, including VNRs."

The FCC's fining came

down to the interpretation of the FCC's ID rules, which do allow for the use

of VNRs without sponsorship ID's if "the company's products or

services are clearly identifiable and shown fleetingly in a manner reasonably related"

to the subject matter of the film." Sponsorship is required if "the

company's products or services are 'shown to an extent disproportionate to the

subject matter of the film.' Fox argued the former, while the FCC concluded the

latter, dismissing the First Amendment argument about interfering with

Fox's editorial judgment.

"Although the

Commission must avoid intrusion on a broadcaster's editorial judgments, it

cannot abrogate its responsibility to administer statutes within its

jurisdiction....The FCC said. "In sum, Fox has failed to demonstrate how

the burden of responding to inquiries concerning whether Station KMSP-TV's

aired sponsorship announcements can be credibly deemed to chill the Station's

speech."

The complaint was filed

by Free Press and the Center for Media and Democracy.

"We are reviewing the decision and will respond at the appropriate time to the FCC," said a Fox spokeswoman.