FCC Fines Cable Operator $30,000 for Illegal Retransmission

The FCC has fined Bailey Cable TV $30,000 for two separate

retrans violations during a retrans impasse in Baton Rouge during which Bailey

continued to carry the station signals after its contract ran out and the

stations had asked it to take down the signals.

Bailey did not dispute that it had retransmitted the signals

of WGMB-TV (Knight Broadcasting) and WVLA-TV (Communications Corp. of America),

both Baton Rouge, La., without the station owners' permission, according to the

FCC, but Bailey argued that it should be one violation, not two.

According to the FCC, after Bailey could not come to new

terms on retransmission consent agreements that expired Dec. 31, 2011, it kept

carrying the signals without a contract because it felt the broadcasters were

using the commission to try to engineer a dramatic increase in rates and the

FCC should instead require the stations to negotiate a fair rate.

A little over a month into Bailey's carriage of the stations

without authority, and after teleconferences with FCC staffers, Bailey and the

broadcasters came to new retrans deals on Feb. 3, 2012.

According to the FCC, Bailey had said it would pay $15,000,

but that two $15,000 fines was a case of the FCC trying to "bleed" it

for a double penalty.

The FCC countered that it was two stations, two complaints

and two violations. The FCC issued the notice of apparent liability in March,

and this week levied the fines.