FCC Finds Broadband DeploymentStill Wanting

As expected, the FCC for the

second time in a row has found that broadband is not being deployed in a

reasonable and timely fashion.

In last year's 706 report on the

status of broadband deployment, the FCC concluded that "[T]aking account

of the millions of Americans who, despite years of waiting, still have little

prospect of getting broadband deployed to their homes, we must conclude that

broadband is not being deployed to all Americans in a reasonable and timely

fashion," FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said last July when that first

finding was announced.

Late Friday the FCC released its

latest report, which came to the same conclusion.

The FCC said that

"approximately 26 million Americans, mostly in rural communities located

in every region of the country, are denied access to the jobs and economic

opportunity made possible by broadband." The report also found that more

than 100 million Americans don't subscribe to broadband.

Among the reasons cited for

deployment not being reasonable or timely include price, speed and limited

capacity to schools and libraries.

The FCC did try to soften the blow

to the industry with the acknowledgement that "significant progress has

been made over the past few years in both the private and public sectors."

The report's conclusions were

expected because the chairman had signaled that the new report would still show

much work to be done, at least by the FCC's reckoning of the data collected for

the report.

Commissioner Robert McDowell

dissented from the report. He took issue with the FCC going beyond physical

deployment to include affordability. Instead of looking to the plain

statutory language to determine Congress' intent, however, the Commission

relies on legislative report language to argue that even if broadband is

physically deployed to a particular area but is not affordable, it is not

considered available under Section 706," he said.

He was also unhappy that wireless

broadband was not included in the deployment equation, though the FCC says it

will include it in future reports.

"Institutionally, the

continued unwillingness of this Commission to provide any positive statements

about the state of telecommunications infrastructure and competition is

troubling," asid McDowell. "We should have kept this inquiry focused

on physical infrastructure as required by the statute and consistent with our

past practice."

He was troubled by last year's

conclusion, suggesting it could be used to re-regulate. McDowell said in his

dissent to the latest report that his fears had been realized when the FCC

majority approved the net neutrality rules, using the 706 report conclusion to

help make its case for the authority for the rules.

National Cable &

Telecommunications Association President Michael Powell called the reports'

conclusions "regrettable and wrong." He pointed not only to the

quarter of a trillion dollar investment broadband providers have put into their

networks in just the past three years but because the FCC itself has found that

95% of homes have access to high-speed broadband.

"We hope the FCC will reconsider

its erroneous conclusion and focus its energies on areas where it can make a

more constructive contribution to progress such as through universal service

reform and eliminating regulatory barriers that discourage investment and slow

the adoption of broadband," said Powell. "While we are disappointed

with conclusions of this report, we look forward to

working with Chairman Genachowski and the full Commission on our shared goal of

achieving universal broadband deployment for all Americans." Before joining

NCTA, Powell, the former deregulatory-minded chairman of the FCC, was

co-chairman of Broadband For America, a group pushing for private industry,

rather than government, solutions to broadband deployment adoption and deployment.

USTelecom, representing broadband

network providers on the phone side, agreed the FCC has missed the mark.

"Clearly the private sector is doing its part - broadband has been

deployed to virtually every corner of America where a business case can be made for investment."

Free Press was fine with the

report, including the exclusion of data on mobile broadband.

"Anyone who looks at the law

and the evidence will certainly agree with the FCC's conclusion that true

'broadband' deployment is not reasonable and timely," said Free Press

Research Director Derek Turner.

"Getting broadband to rural America is an important priority, but to fully realize Congress'

vision we need policymakers to focus on the lack of meaningful competition in

our broadband markets. This lack of competition is robbing Americans of the

affordable, advanced communications networks that are common in the cities and

towns of our global competitors. It's clear that wireless services are never

going to be a viable competitor to the cozy phone and cable duopoly, and thus

the FCC must offer real solutions to our competition crisis."