FCC Finalizing Downloadable Security Tech Committee

The FCC is close to finalizing the companies and organizations that will comprise a new technology committee that will help the agency pursue a successor to the CableCARD, the removable security module that failed to spark a robust retail market for cable-ready set-tops and other video devices.

The FCC has not announced its selections, but more than a dozen companies and organizations, including Comcast and Charter Communications, have been picked to participate on the committee, according to multiple industry sources.

The FCC began to seek nominations for the group – called the Downloadable Security Technical Advisory Committee (DSTAC) – on Dec. 4, 2014, the day before the STELAR Act became law, activating a provision that will sunset the FCC’s ban on integrated set-tops after a year.

