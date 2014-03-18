FCC Eyeing May Meeting for Incentive Auction Item

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler is targeting May for a vote on an item establishing rules of the road for the broadcast incentive auction, according to sources inside and outside the commission.

Wheeler has been saying "spring" for a while, but according to sources, he is looking at scheduling the item for the May 15 open meeting.

A spokesman for the chairman would only say that "we are on track for an R&O [report and order] in the spring," as the chairman stated in his December blog.

The June meeting is set for the 13th, so it could be pushed a month and still make the spring timetable.

One source described the item as a "framework" that will still leave plenty of room for filling in details.