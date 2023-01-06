FCC Extends Public File Deadlines
Cites problem with online filing system
A hitch in the Federal Communications Commission's online filing system has forced it to extend the deadlines broadcasters, cable and satellite operators have to upload the requisite documents in their public inspection files (opens in new tab).
Data due on January 1 will now be due January 31, the FCC said, saying it was "[a]s a result of current technical issues adversely affecting the responsiveness of the Commission's Online Public Inspection File (OPIF) system."
The commission said the delay will not adversely affect its responsibility to review that information in the public interest.
The FCC requires a raft of data including for broadcasters on issues/programming, political ads, time brokerage agreements, and joint sales agreements. For cable, it includes political files, EEO reports, children's programming reports, leased access info, sponsorship ID and more.
For satellite it is political files, children's programming, EEO and noncommercial set-asides. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton
