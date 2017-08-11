FCC Extends Net Neutrality Comment Deadline

The FCC has given commenters a little more time to weigh in on the proposed changes to the FCC's 2015 net neutrality rules, but not the eight weeks they were looking for.



Daniel Kahn, chief of the Competition Policy Division of the Wireline Competition Bureau, said Friday that the Aug. 16 deadline for reply comments has been extended to Aug. 30.



Public Knowledge, Access Now, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Computer & Communications Industry Association, Consumers Union, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Engine Advocacy, National Consumer Law Center, the World Wide Web Foundation, and the Writers Guild of America West had sought an eight-week extension saying that was needed to give adequate time to work through the initial comments and reply to them.



NCTA and others opposed the extension, including citing millions of allegedly fraudulent comments and many others that simply state a position for or against.



Kahn said that "while it is the policy of the Commission that ‘extensions shall not be routinely granted,’ we find that an extension of the reply comment deadline is appropriate in this case in order to allow interested parties to respond to the record in this proceeding."



He said that would be enough time to "to analyze the technical, legal, and policy arguments raised by initial commenters."



