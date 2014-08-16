FCC Extends Net Neutrality Comment Deadline

The FCC has extended the comment deadline for its Open Internet proceeding from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15.

The commission explained that the extension was because in July the Wireline Competition Bureau extended the initial comment period by an extra three days.

"To ensure that members of the public have as much time as was initially anticipated to reply to initial comments in these proceedings," said the bureau, it is extending the reply comment period.

Chairman Tom Wheeler has said he wants to have new Open Internet rules by the end of the year.

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.