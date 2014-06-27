FCC Extends Media Ownership Comment Deadline

The FCC has granted extensions for comments and reply comments on its media ownership item.

The new dates are Aug. 6, and Sept. 8, respectively.

The FCC released its notice of proposed rulemaking on its quadrennial regulatory review April 15, with deadlines of July 7 and Aug. 4, but has just released new data on ownership diversity that could figure into comments on its rules.

In addition, The Coalition for Smaller Market Television Stations sought the extension saying it needed more time to respond to the questions teed up in the NPRM, which include on multiple ownership rules and shared service agreements—the FCC wants to know whether it should make those attributable as it has joint sales agreements. It also points out that there are other comment deadlines in June and July.

"We find persuasive the Coalitions’ arguments identifying the complexity of the pending issues and the competing deadlines in other proceedings," the FCC's Media Bureau said in granting the extension. "We must also be mindful not to unduly extend existing deadlines. While we would otherwise be inclined to grant a shorter extension than the Coalition requested, in light of the recent release of the 2014 323 Report we believe that granting the full extension request is appropriate. The new deadlines will provide commenters a sufficient opportunity to fully develop their comments."