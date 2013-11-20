FCC Extends Deadline For Ownership Reports

The FCC has given TV and radio stations until Dec. 20 to file their biennial ownership reports, citing the government shutdown. The deadline had been Dec. 2.



Coincidentally, the opening of the window for filing reports on anyone with an attributable interest in a broadcast property was Oct. 1, the same day the shutdown began.



The National Association of Broadcasters, among others, had asked for the extra time, arguing for preserving the full 60-day window rather than deducting the time during which the FCC's site was out of business.



The FCC agreed.