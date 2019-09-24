FCC Extends Deadline for Regulatory Fees

Broadcast and cable operators have a few more days to get those checks to the FCC.

After only days earlier reminding regulated entities that they needed to get their regulatory fees in by the Sept. 24 deadline, the FCC Monday (Sept. 23) extended that due date to midnight Sept. 27.

The FCC released its new fee schedule last month outlining how it will divide up the $339,000,000 in fee obligations it plans to collect in 2019.

In a fact sheet issued Sept. 19, the FCC reminded all regulated entities, which includes broadcasters and MVPDs, that their regulatory fees were due by midnight Sept. 24. In fact, the FCC said in bold print: "Regulatory fee payments MUST BE RECEIVED by the Commission no later than 11:59 PM, Eastern Daylight Time, on September 24, 2019 (the "Due Date")."

But in a brief note issued by the office of the FCC's managing director Monday (Sept.) 23), the commission now says it has extended that MUST BE RECEIVED due date to midnight Friday (Sept. 27).

FCC spokespeople had not responded to a request for comment on the deadline move at press time.