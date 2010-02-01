FCC Extends Deadline For Comment on Spectrum Database

The FCC has given broadcasters' spectrum lobby group more

time to comment on who or what will be responsible for identifying open

channels between DTV stations for use by unlicensed devices.

Actually, the FCC gave everybody another four days to weigh

in--from Feb. 3 (comments) and Feb. 18 (reply comments) to Feb. 9 and 24,

respectively.

The Association for Maximum Service Television had asked for

the extra time, saying it needed it due to the "volume and

complexity" of the submissions.

Nine entities, including

Google, filed proposals by the Jan. 4 due date.

The commission said it thought the extension was reasonable,

agreeing that they raised "complex technical issues."

Broadcasters obviously have a big stake in the database

correctly identifying which channels were open and which open channels could be

used without causing interference to existing TV stations.